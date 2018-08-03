Friends of the Verde River celebrate new look with logo launch party

Do you love the Verde River? Now you can wear your love for the Verde. Join Friends of the Verde River (Friends) at their Logo Launch Party, Saturday, August 11, 6-9 p.m., at Bueno Marketplace & Printshop in Old Town Cottonwood. Friends recently redesigned their logo with a contemporary new look and is celebrating with a logo launch and merchandise release party.

Friends is partnering with Bueno Marketplace as the exclusive retail outlet in the Valley for Friends merchandise. Bueno shares Friends’ belief in sustainable and environmentally sound practices, supporting community, and collaborating with local business partners. Friends has selected a premium t-shirt line from Bueno for some of the Friends merchandise which is a unique and proprietary blend built from recycled plastic; organic, and US grown, combed, ring-spun cotton; and TENCEL™ Modal. Each shirt uses 6 recycled poly water bottles and all fabric is spun, knitted, processed and finished in the USA.

The launch party event will include music by local DJ Jess, snacks and drinks, and live t-shirt screen printing. Local artist, River Kubrock is designing an original work of art for the live printing event. This custom designed limited-edition t-shirt will be available only during the launch party event.

RSVP by registering on Friends event page or on the Facebook event page, @verderiverfriends.

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose-driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Friends envision a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org