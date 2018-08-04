Cottonwood public hearing on sales tax increase

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a budget that will include a half-percent sales tax increase.

Members of the public are invited to attend. The hearing will take place during Tuesday’s council meeting at 6:00 p.m. at Cottonwood City Council chambers.

Council voted 4-3 in June to adopt a tentative fiscal year 2019 budget with an expenditure limit of more than $69 million.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski was the swing vote in favor of the budget along with Vice Mayor Kyla Allen and council members Karen Pfeiffer and Linda Norman. Council members Tosca Henry, Deb Althouse and Ruben Jauregui were all “no” votes.

The tentative budget was approved after months of public meetings addressing how to balance the city’s funds. The budget includes a half-percent sales tax increase. The Notice of Intent for the sales tax hike was approved by Cottonwood City Council in June amid mixed public response for and against the increase.

Council may also decide and adopt a final expenditure limit on its budget Tuesday.

The complete budget is available online at https://cottonwoodaz.gov/168/Financial-Transparency.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.