Letter: While you follow your heart, I want to follow the money

Editor:

Normally, I would eschew any retort to what I’d written. But in the case of “If I choose to protest, it will be on act of free will, bold defiance,” I simply cannot let this delusion pass.

The right to protest is inherent in our 1st Amendment. It is part freedom of speech and freedom to redress grievances. Of such formed the very foundation of this nation.

Yet what Ms. Kennedy failed to grasp from my post was that there is a huge question about how all of these instant middle-of-the-week protestors suddenly show up. Don’t these people have jobs? How are they able to afford to just appear, and who’s paying for their transportation, housing, food, etc.? That’s a serious question, and one that no one has been raising.

And hey, what about the Ferguson rioters who were bused in from as far away as New York? That’s not a false allegation. It’s a fact. Who fronted that bill, eh?

I protested the Vietnam War in the late ’60s and early ‘70s. I marched. I was part of the contingent of students at Cal-State L.A. that shut down the 10 Fwy.



But I wasn’t paid for it. However, I knew a number of college classmates who indeed were on a kind of “payroll” to stir unrest, and that money was not coming from the DNC or RNC. It was from operatives of the Soviet Union. They admitted as such, O.K.?

“Making false accusations”? Read your history. The intel that was revealed after we’d turned our tails in Vietnam shows clearly that much of the anti-war movement in the U.S. was funded by our enemies. I see the same thing happening today.

Protest? Yes. In fact, I’d say it is our responsibility as Americans. But while you follow your heart, I want to follow the money ... and history teaches that there’s a whole lot of money involved here.

Michael Westlund

Clarkdale