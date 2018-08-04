Obituary: Floyd Eugene Watkins 1926-2018

Floyd Eugene (Gene) Watkins, 91, of Rimrock, Arizona, born Nov. 21, 1926, in South Greenfield, Missouri, passed away in Challis, Idaho.





Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m., at the Montezuma Chapel in Rimrock, Arizona, with Pastor Scott Worden officiating.

Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Following the service at 2 p.m., there will be military honors and burial at the National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona at Cave Creek in Phoenix.





Funeral arrangements will be handled by Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona.



