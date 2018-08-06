It’s audition time for 2018 production of the Nutcracker Ballet

The Phoenix Ballet and the Sedona Chamber Ballet will conduct auditions for the 2018 production of the Nutcracker Ballet on Sunday afternoon, August 12.

Dancers are invited to audition for the holiday classic ballet that will be performed Dec. 1-2 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. The auditions will be held at the Sedona Performing Arts Center Classroom located at SPAC. Audition times, details, pre-registration and directions to this location are available on the website, www.sedonachamberballet.org.

The production seeks approximately 30 dancers from ages 6 to the pre-professional and professional levels. There are roles for all levels of training and ability, including numerous roles for boys such as party guests and rats. Additionally, gymnasts are needed as well as pointe dancers to audition for a demi-solo opportunity and other corp pointe roles based on ability. Adult dancers and dancers accepted in demi-solo roles will have additional rehearsals in Phoenix in October and November.

Other than the adult and demi-solo roles all other dancers will rehearse in Sedona on Sunday afternoons as well as Phoenix with the professionals in late November. There will be several rehearsals for the children during the week of Sept. 22-30 after school and on weekends to set the choreography as the Ballet Mistress will be in Sedona that week.

This collaborative venture will again create a Nutcracker production with professional sets, costumes and, most importantly, internationally acclaimed, award winning dancers from the Phoenix Ballet in principal roles.

True to its mission, the Sedona Chamber Ballet Company continues to provide performance opportunities to local children and dancers in a professional production while awakening awareness of the performing arts in our community.

Artistic direction of this year’s production of the Nutcracker will once again be by world renowned dancer, choreographer and instructor Slawomir Wozniak, the Artistic Director of the Phoenix Ballet and owner of the renowned Master Ballet Academy in Scottsdale.

The Master Ballet Academy is rated as one of the top ten ballet academies in the world. We are more than fortunate that Slawomir will be showcasing professional and pre-professional dancers who were artists with Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Ballet Arizona, Moscow Ballet, Polish National Ballet as well as pre-professional dancers who have won International Competitions in the United States, Varna, Moscow, Zurich and China.

Choreography for this production will be set in Sedona by our Ballet Mistress Rachel Cahayla Wynne, a former artist with the Louisville Ballet Company and our rehearsal mistresses are Kara Hanretty, former artist with Ballet Arizona and Patricia Quillian, former artist, Tennessee Ballet.

Audition times for Sunday, August 12, by category and age are on the website. Pointe dancers are required to stay from 4:30-5 p.m. for an additional audition.

Audition participants are to report one half hour prior to audition time for costume fitting and registration. Dancers should come on time and be prepared to dance. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There will be a parent meeting during the audition and there is a $15 audition fee.

For information and to register on line for the audition visit our web site www.sedonachamberballet.org or call 928 554 4059 or email sedonachamberballet@gmail.com.