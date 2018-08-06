The music never stops at Sedona’s Bella Vita Ristorante

Entertainer Brian Peterman kicks off an early weekend of entertainment at Bella Vita Ristorante Wednesday, Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Peterman, a singer-songwriter, has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years, performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics of the ‘60s -‘70s as well as original material.

Come back for a special second performance by musician Brian Peterman Thursday, August 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Peterman is a veteran Alaska commercial fisherman having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname as “The Fishin’ Musician.” Peterman has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years and shouldn’t be missed this August at Bella Vita Ristorante.

The vivacious Sammy Davis will perform at Bella Vita Friday, August 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. A Chicago native, Sammy Davis now lives in Sedona. His joyful stage enthusiasm is incredibly infectious as listeners flock to the dance floor for an unforgettable evening of food and fun.

Saturday, August 11, the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dan Vega performs a mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes. Dan Vega is currently working on a full-length studio album and will be touring the Southwest to promote its release.

Be sure to catch Brian Peterman for a fantastic Sunday performance on August 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bella Vita Ristorante.

For information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.