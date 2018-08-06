Musical menu always full and varied at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to Rick Busbea, Aug 8, 7-10 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point.

“Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” said Vino Di Sedona owner, Wes Schemmer. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful will be at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday, Aug 9, 7-10 p.m. KB Bren is singer-songwriter and Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his newer originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in.

What do Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, Seals & Crofts, Loggins & Messina and Chad & Jeremy all have in common? They were all dynamic pairings of two musicians, who together created a signature sound that was instantly recognizable.

On Friday, Aug 10, 7-10 p.m., Vino Di Sedona features two such musicians; Chris Seymour and Rick Cyge have that same kind of chemistry they create when they combine their unique individual talents that contrast and compliment one another into a single collaborative sound, Seymour & Cyge. Each of these artists brings a depth of experience and distinctive style to the mix. They released their debut CD, “Are You Happy Now?” in 2012.

Rick Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Chris Seymour has become a fixture in the Sedona music scene with his stint in the Oak Creek Boys, a country band that covers contemporary and traditional country classics, The Heavenly J’s (as John Denver and Johnny Cash) and The Rifftors, a 50’s tribute band where both Seymour and Cyge are featured artists. In addition, Seymour has produced several Theme Night concerts at Studio Live. Seymour brings humor and a palpable love for all types of acoustic and folk music to his performance.

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday, August 11 Wine Tasting is accompanied by music by Paolo, 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Following Paolo on Saturday night is international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 7-10 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, U2 to OneRepublic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz.

Darius went to school in NYC, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius travelled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Next moving to Los Angeles, Darius put together a band, released several more albums, “Time is Now” and “We The Living,” and music videos. All three of his albums feature songs that have been in film (The Butterfly Effect 3, Puncture Wounds) and TV (NB NBC, MTV, VH1, History & Discovery channels, Style Network and Oxygen Network). For more information visit dariuslux.com.

It’s Sunday-FunDay at Vino Di Sedona and Rick Busbea is back with his live juke-box and more “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month, Aug 12, 6-9 p.m.

Music Monday on Aug 13 brings Sedona’s best Rock Trio Saffire, 6-9 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way. “It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group, and he has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument less than a year ago. (Gina and Terry are blown away! And so pleased!!) Saffire loves what they do!

Every Tuesday night at Vino Di Sedona Dan Rice hosts the area’s best open mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all. Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 and runs until 10, musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona, enjoy our large outdoor patio, For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.