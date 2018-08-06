The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through the Grasshopper Grill.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, August 8th, Rick Cucuzza debuts his evoL-ution show to the Grasshopper lounge. Using his sonic phrase sampler along with a foot-controlled drum machine Cucuzza creates a complete ensemble. Working with synthesized bass, piano, organ, sax, flute, violin and much more, the sound is rich, varied, and multi-layered. His performance is all instrumental, impromptu using no prerecorded tracks, and composed in real time. For a most unique entertainment experience, Rick Cucuzza delivers with smooth guitar licks and inspiration that is in the moment.

Friday, August 9th, its PK Gregory bringing his 21st century version of the one-man band to the Grasshopper lounge. PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues fingerstyle guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, August 10th, come see the VanReed Brothers. This duo, comprised of Michael Reed on saxophone and Van Johnson (guitar and keyboards), offers up a fresh look on old favorites. With decades of pro performing between them, these two blend and bend the classic rock genre in a particularly entertaining way. Reed on saxophone is well known in the Verde Valley to pull off tasty, imaginative solos and interludes. Johnson holds down the vocals and guitar work. Together, an energy emerges that fills the room with great rhythm, familiar melody lines and solid delivery that well suits the intimate confines of The Grasshopper Grill’s lounge venue.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville; 928-649-9211.