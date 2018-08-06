The Red Rocks Music Festival will present four concerts in Sedona Sept. 8-28.

Sedona Concerts

On Saturday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., “A Dialogue through Music,” Trios by: M. Bruch, G.C. Menotti and J. Brahms’s Piano quartet in G minor, “Gypsy” Musicians are David Ehrlich, violin, Fine Arts Outreach Fellow, VA Tech, Ron Ephrat, viola, Principal Rotterdam Philharmonic,formerly, Jan Simiz, cello, Assistant principal the Phoenix Symphony, Nikola Djurica, Clarinet virtuoso from Serbia and Teresa Ehrlich, piano, Founder and Executive Director of the Renaissance Music Academy, Virginia.

Sunday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m., “From the Romantic to Jazz,” J. Brahms’s Clarinet Quintet and R. Rotner’s Piano Quintet, an Arizona premiere.

David Ehrlich and Anna Kim, Principal 2nd violin the Phoenix Symphony, Ron Ephrat, viola, Jan Simiz, cello, Michael Kazepides, double-bass, principal the Phoenix Symphony, Nikola Djurica, clarinet and Teresa Ehrlich, piano.

Sunday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m. - Sandra Shapiro, piano faculty, Cleveland Conservatory of Music and Oberlin Music Conservatory. “In My Father’s Footstep”- A Daughter search for Answers. Works by: Chopin, Rachmaninoff & Schubert.

The final concert in Sedona will be on Friday, Sept., 28, 7:30 p.m., featuring world-renowned violinist Shlomo Mintz in a gala concert, works by: Bach, Kreisler, Ysaye and Paganini.

All Sedona concerts are at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona.

Tickets are $28-$45 General admission, VIP $65, VIP ticket and reception, $150, Students with ID- $10.

www.redrocksmusicfestival.com 602-402-4551.