College to host community forum for president search

Yavapai College is working with the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a national search for a new president.

Current Yavapai College president Penny Wills is scheduled to retire in December. The college will host two community forums – one in the Verde Valley and one in Prescott -- to share information about the search process and how it will be conducted.

Attendees of the forum will have the chance to offer their perspectives on the following two questions:

What are the major opportunities and challenges facing Yavapai College in the next 3-5 years? What would be the ideal personal and professional characteristics of the next Yavapai College president?

Pam Fisher, a search consultant with ACCT, will be available to answer questions regarding the search.

The Verde Valley forum will take place Monday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m., at the Verde Valley Campus at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale in Building M, Room 137.