Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to trailer fire at Cottonwood Transfer Station

COTTONWOOD -- Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to the Cottonwood Transfer Station on West Mingus Avenue for a report of a trailer on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that a large trailer at the transfer station containing compacted garbage was on fire. The fire was producing a large volume of smoke visible throughout the Cottonwood area.
It took firefighters almost two hours to completely extinguish the fire. Initial investigation indicated that fire probably is the result of smoldering material discarded in garbage and deposited at the transfer station.
Information provided by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department
More like this story
- Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to structure fire on East Mingus Avenue
- Unknown cause of commercial fire in Rimrock
- Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to fire on South Willard Street
- Fire officials extinguish brush fire near Dead Horse Ranch State Park
- Cell phone cause of accident
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.