Cottonwood plans small business boot camp

Learn the basics of starting and growing your small business at the Small Business Boot Camp.

On three consecutive Thursdays, subject-matter experts will cover major topics related to running a business. Workshops will be taught by business experts from the Cottonwood Business Assistance Center, SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), and a local business lender.

The Cottonwood Business Assistance Center and SCORE offer workshops and free, unlimited, confidential, individual counseling to small business owners and prospective owners. Together, we foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. Our shared vision is that every person has the support necessary to thrive as a small business owner.



Each workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three consecutive Thursdays, September 6, 13, and 20. Lunch will be included as part of the registration fee. (If you have dietary restrictions, please let us know when registering.)

During these workshops, you will accumulate a wealth of small business expertise. Listed below is a rundown of the topics that will be discussed in the workshops.

September 6

Defining Your business Vision, Mission and Values, Introduction to Branding and Employment Law

September 13

Branding Attributes, Promotion & Distribution, Industry/Market Analysis/Research, Social Media: Web development/web sites

September 20

Business Financials: Operating Statements - Balance Sheet - Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, Crowdfunding/Crowd Sourcing, Business Lending 101, Business Plan Overview & Development .

The cost to attend all three workshops is $65. Individuals can sign up for a single workshop for $25. Military veterans can attend all three workshops for $50 or any one workshop for just $20.

To register, call or e-mail Cindy Gray at (928) 340-2740 or cgray@cottonwoodaz.gov by Aug. 30.