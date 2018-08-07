Letter: Camp Verde needs to do away with out-dated residency requirement for town marshal

Editor:

I would like to urge every Camp Verde voter to vote against any candidate who supports the out-dated residency requirement for the office of town marshal.



When Wyatt Earp was the only law in Dodge, and we didn’t have deputies, sergeants, commanders, phones, and computers, it made some sense, but I can’t recall, in my 20 years as a resident of Camp Verde, any incident that required the immediate presence of the town marshal.



The marshal is an administrator, not usually required to be a scene commander.

And I find ludicrous the comment of one candidate that when the town manager is away, the marshal is in charge. Don’t we have a town staff that knows what to do if we have an emergency.

We currently have an interim marshal, who has demonstrated his ability to do the job, but, as usual, we’re spending thousands of dollars on a “nationwide search” to bring in someone from some big city, who knows nothing about Camp Verde, or the Camp Verde Marshal’s office. And we’ve seen how that worked out the last time.

Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde