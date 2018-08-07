Mingus Union seeks 3-year partnership with NAH for athletic trainer

COTTONWOOD – What had been a one-year agreement with Northern Arizona Healthcare could become three years, as the Mingus Union’s school board on Thursday could approve the Intergovernmental Agreement to provide an athletic trainer, according to a draft of the district board’s Aug. 9 agenda.

Jazmine Roland, who is employed by Northern Arizona Healthcare, serves as the school’s athletic trainer. According to Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove, the partnership with Northern Arizona Healthcare would be “a great arrangement which is why we are moving from a one-year contract arrangement to a three-year commitment.”

Said Hargrove, Roland is “amazing and has asked to help teach within our sports med program.”

This is Roland’s second year as the Mingus Union athletic trainer. Before Roland, the school’s athletic trainer was employed by the district.

The Mingus Union School Board could also grant Yavapai Broadcasting exclusive rights to livestream the school’s football games, and possibly “future varsity sports.”

According to the draft agenda, the agreement would allow for visiting teams to also broadcast “but no other companies.”

The Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

