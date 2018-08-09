Obituary: Fay Marie Page-Mauk 1946-2018

Fay Marie Page-Mauk August 14, 1946 - July 21, 2018



Fay passed away peacefully at her home in Surprise, Arizona, surrounded by her husband of 43 years, Jerrie Mauk; and her daughters, Stacy Konecny and Cody Black.



Fay was raised on the family ranch in Page Springs, Arizona, and graduated from Jerome High School.





She is preceded in death by her father, James E. Page; and mother, Fanita Jane Page.

She leaves behind one sister, Jeri Lynn Page-Spude; four grandchildren who were the apples of her eye; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and uncles.





A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.





Information provided by survivors.