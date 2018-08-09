Obituary: Grant Edwin Denton 1932-2018

Grant Edwin Denton was born in Ashurst, Arizona, on Aug. 17, 1932, to “Whistling” John Calvin Denton and Minnie Pearl Hawkins Denton. Grant was the 11th and youngest child.

His family had traveled from Texas by covered wagon before he was born. They settled in Arizona and here they stayed. At a young age, Grant learned to rope and ride. By the 7th grade, he left home to work on ranches. He started at Kennecott at the age of 18. At the age of 19,

Grant was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Camp Hamford in Washington State. After he completed his military service, he moved back to Arizona and continued to work for Kennecott Copper Corp. in Ray, Arizona, and later Asarco. Grant worked there for 42 years. While working for Kennecott, he met and married Elizabeth Brown. Together they had three daughters, Carrie Denton Power, Carlene Denton-Roach, and Katherine Denton Willis.





Grant later married Frankie Gillette and became a father to another daughter, Jodi Denton Tomerlin.



Grant had eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who all love their “Cowboy Grandpa.” Grant has many family members and many friends who will miss him dearly.





Grant loved all of his daughters greatly. Carrie helped him with his medical needs and had him up and dancing after some knee treatments. The last nine months of his life, Grant spent in Kearny living with his daughter, Carlene. Together they went on many adventures, like visiting where he was born and baptized, and snake hunting.

Katherine took him fishing often, he loved to fish and loved it even more with her. Jodi visited him often and helped him with all of his paperwork, and they enjoyed reminiscing of old times and future plans. He thoroughly enjoyed his time with them. Grant’s true love was the Rodeo and Working Ranches. He roped and rode until one year before his death. Grant was a true Cowboy and was honored at “Night Of The Cowboy” in 2016.

Grant has won many saddles and belt buckles, and truly enjoyed teaching other cowboys to rope and ride. Many of these men still remember all of his knowledge and appreciate his wisdom that he passed on to them. His favorite event was team roping and traveled many places to compete. He also worked on many ranches and felt of that as real Cowboying.



Please join his family and friends to celebrate his life Aug. 11. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., and Services at 10 a.m., at the Kearny, Arizona , Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 200 Hammond Drive. The service will be followed by grave side services.



Lunch will be served at the Church after. A gathering will follow lunch and will be announced at the Church.



Information provided by survivors.