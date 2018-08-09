Obituary: Lois F. Hendrickson Knutson 1939-2017

“Nine months ago today my heart stopped beating. I woke at dawn to find you gone, our bed was empty on your side. You were in my chair - you didn’t wake me to say good by. You left like a whisper. How can I go on without you? For sixty years you were as close as my next breath. What can I do? How will I do it without you?”
Lois F. Hendrickson Knutson, 78, born Jan. 16, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, died Sept. 20, 2017, in Camp Verde, Arizona. She married Gerald Knutson on May 24, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to Camp Verde in 2000.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.