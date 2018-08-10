One month after filing lawsuit, Mingus school board votes to approve such action

COTTONWOOD – It’s been four weeks since the Mingus Union High School District served defendants with a lawsuit to keep voters from deciding whether Mingus should merge with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

One month later, the Mingus Union School Board voted on Thursday to approve, “or in the alternative, ratify the direction given to counsel to initiate and continue the litigation,” according to a draft of the minutes emailed to Verde Valley Newspapers following Thursday’s meeting.

Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove said Friday that since the lawsuit “is a legal matter,” she could not say why the district governing board did not vote to approve to initiate and continue litigation until Aug. 9.

“I cannot answer these questions,” Hargrove said.

Jim Ledbetter, a member of the Mingus Union School Board, said Friday that he drafted the approved motion “to alleviate the concern” of whether the board had violated Arizona’s open meeting law.

“Receiving legal advice and giving legal direction to counsel are some things that are not supposed to be discussed in public,” Ledbetter said. “When the board gives recommendation to file litigation, that doesn’t need to be done in public. The filing of documents, that is what’s done in public.”

According to the Arizona Reporter’s Handbook on Media Law prepared by the Arizona law firm of Perkins Coie Brown & Bain, “An executive session may be held only upon a public majority vote of a quorum of the public body … Significantly, ‘legal action involving a final vote or decision shall not be taken at an executive session.’” A.R.S. 38-431.03(D).

Plaintiffs and defendants

On July 11, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, as well as the Yavapai County recorder, Yavapai County election director, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors were served as defendants because of their collective role as “parties to the process” of a possible consolidation between Mingus and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

Listed on the lawsuit as the Real Party in Interest is Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, the political action group led by former Mingus Union School Board President Andy Groseta.

In the lawsuit, known as CV201880188, the Mingus Union district challenges SB 1254 by “raising significant questions,” the draft minutes state.

With Mingus Union’s 5-to-0 vote Thursday, the board in effect has directed legal counsel to litigate nearly a month after filing the suit.

Joining Mingus Union High School District as plaintiffs are three Yavapai County electors Michael Westcott, Cyndi Ricca, and Kassidy Thagard.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey will hear the Mingus lawsuit on Aug. 23-24 at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott, located at 120 S. Cortez St.

Motion

The draft minutes from Thursday’s meeting state:

“Mr. Ledbetter makes a motion to approve, or in the alternative, ratify the direction given to counsel to initiate and continue the litigation in CV201880188, wherein the M.U.H.S. District #4 challenges SB1254, raising significant questions, which may include but are not limited to the following:

“1. Can petitions be circulated in regard to a statute that does not, yet, exist?

“2. Can the Arizona Legislature potentially ignore the Arizona Constitution and create a statute which does not apply equally to all citizens and union school districts in the State of Arizona?

“3. Can a petition have validity if the petition’s wording is “covered up” or the signors are misled into signing by being – told among other things - that their signature is not in support of the petition but rather just to permit an election, when the petition language says otherwise?

“4. And, lastly, I move to allow the Attorneys to pursue challenges and to continue to litigate in the manner which they believe to be in the best interests of M.U.H.S. District #4.”

Ledbetter’s motion was unanimously approved.

Mingus Union Board President Anita Glazar was not available for comment.

