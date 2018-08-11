5 things to watch in sports this week Aug. 12

PGA championship crowns its king Men’s golf’s last major is up for grabs on Sunday in the final day of the PGA Championship.

The coverage from Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis on Sunday begins at 8 a.m. on TNT and then moves over to CBS starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m. PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM will have the radio coverage, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Defending champion Justin Thomas had a slow start in the first couple of rounds so it looks like a new golfer will hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. Heading into the weekend, Brooks Koepka was a few strokes back of winning another major.

Camp Verde football hosts Valley Sanders in scrimmage Verde Valley football fans will get their first chance to see the new look Cowboys on Thursday night.

Camp Verde High will scrimmage the Pirates at 7 p.m. The scrimmage was originally going to be held in Sanders but luckily for local football fans, it was moved to Camp Verde.

Valley is in the 2A Little Colorado Region. Last year they went 3-6.

The scrimmage represents the debut of new CV head coach Rick Walsworth and his version of the flexbone/triple option offense that found success at Sedona Red Rock and Mingus Union.

Mingus football opens season

Mingus Union football hosts San Tan Valley Combs to kickoff the season.

New head coach Robert Ortiz’s first game at the helm of his alma mater is at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Combs 3-7 last season, losing 49-6 to Prescott but beating Bradshaw Mountain 28-17 the next week.

The Marauders’ regular season schedule consists of five home games and five road games but three of those home games are in the first three weeks of the season, so if you want to catch them in Cottonwood, your options are limited once September rolls around.

Cardinals travel to the Big Easy

If the late summer heat isn’t your cup of tea and you still want to catch some football, there’s plenty of NFL preseason games.

The Arizona Cardinals head east to play the New Orleans Saints on Friday at 5 p.m. on KPNX. The second preseason game means the starters will see more action and since it is so early, Verde Valley football fans can catch some of the Cardinals’ game before heading to the game at Mingus Union.

The Saints are the defending NFC South champions and went 11-5 before falling to the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round.

NL Central rivals do battle

The Arizona Cardinals’ former roommates are suddenly resurgent and they have a big series coming up.

The St. Louis baseball Cardinals have won five of their last six as of press time and are back in the thick of the wild card race.

After firing manager Mike Matheny, the Cardinals have climbed to 6.5 games back of the National League Central leading Chicago Cubs and 3.5 games back in the wild card standings.

The Milwaukee Brewers hold the second wild card spot and the Cardinals will get their shot.

On Saturday at 4:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, St. Louis hosts the Brewers and have the chance to make up more ground.