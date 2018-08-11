Letter: Why is Mingus so opposed to consolidation?

Editor:

In my time in the Verde Valley I have seen many consolidations (and I can even remember a few).



If it had not been for consolidations, there would not be a Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and there would not be a Mingus Union High School. Both of these consolidations took a lot of time and conversations on both sides of the fence.



But when the dust settled and the wrinkles were ironed out, most people were very happy.

I do not know why the teachers and the board of Mingus Union High School are so opposed to this consolidation.



I carried a petition to put this consolidation on the ballot in November and the only people who felt very negatively about it were the teachers of Mingus Union High School and their families. Why?

If this consolidation passes and the wrinkles are ironed out, I think both communities will be very satisfied with the results.

Don Godard

Cornville