Obituary: Erich Jason Freudenreich 1983-2018

Erich Jason Freudenreich, 35, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on July 31, 2018.

He was born on July 26, 1983, in Kern City A.F.B., California, to Michael Freudenreich and Maggi Maierhofer.



Erich attended New Vision Academy. He worked at Denny’s, Randall’s and Colt Grill 804 as line/opening cook. He was trustworthy of store openings and was given keys to restaurants.



Erich was a member of the Journey Church. He enjoyed cooking, reading, writing, poetry, music, shopping, drawing, family and loving his kids.



Erich is survived by his wife of 11 years, Christina Freudenreich; sons Joseph Andrew Freudenreich, Julius Jeremy Gonzalez/Freudenreich and Jason Erich Freudenreich; daughters Aaliyah Marie Freudenreich and Lindsey MaryLynn Freudenreich; brothers Michael Kurt Freudenreich, Rojelio Joseph Castillo and Ian Eloy Freudenreich; sister Jenny Freudenreich; in-laws Crystal and James Rodriguez and parents Michael Freudenreich and Maggi Maierhofer.



Services have been held. Please send donations to his children: Freudenreich Kids, 1903 S. Camino Real, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.