Camp Verde preps for inaugural jazz festival

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation has announced that the inaugural Camp Verde Jazz Festival will take place on is September 1 at 7 p.m. This is a benefit concert to raise funds for upgrades to this school facility in audio, video and lighting. The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

The concert begins with the Dom Moio Quartet. Dom Moio started playing drums in the fifth grade. In 1975 he went to New York to study with studio master Bernard Purdie. Then to Boston in 1976 to study with Jazz great Alan Dawson. Before leaving the East Coast Dom had the opportunity to play with Jazz greats Don Doane, Clark Terry, Herb Pomeroy, Dave McKenna, and many other players from the New England area. in 1978 Dom left for Reno Nevada where he soon started working the casino circuit. 1980-1984 he was the house drummer for the MGM Grand and Hello Hollywood Hello Show.

On piano will be Nick Manson. A talented jazz pianist and keyboardist, the two time Emmy Award winning multi-faceted Nick Manson is also a composer, arranger and producer who has excelled in several fields. His piano playing is swinging, lyrical, consistently inventive, and quite individual. Bassist Dwight Kilian earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Wichita State University. A 1998 move to Phoenix opened more doors for Dwight to expand his teaching career; he subsequently offered jazz bass instruction at Mesa Community College, Glendale Community College, Southwestern Christian College, and Arizona State University. Dwight Kilian has performed with an impressive list of prominent jazz artists.

Tenor saxophonist Andrew Gross completes the quartet. Andrew had been in bands in 1995-96 before enrolling in the jazz studies program at Arizona State University. He then moved to New York City to continue his jazz studies at the prestigious William-Paterson University in New Jersey, and from 2002-2005 at the New School University in Manhattan, where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. Returning to Arizona in 2006, Gross earned his master’s degree at ASU while actively working as a professional jazz musician.

The concert will close with the Uptown Big Band, a 13-piece vintage jazz orchestra playing standards from the WWII Era, swing music from around the world, music from the Roaring 20s, the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s to the present.

Talented vocalists help the band lights up the evening with rhythm and pizzazz. The band musical influences include Michael Buble, Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Frank Sinatra and Norah Jones. The Uptown Big Band has played at the Wrigley Mansion, the Arizona Biltmore, the Scottsdale Fairmont Princess, the Phoenix Ritz Carlton, Phoenix and Scottsdale Hyatt Regency, Tucson’s La Paloma and the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a nonprofit performing arts organization. Its mission is to support the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for the Town of Camp Verde and North Central Arizona in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community. For additional information on the Foundation and to purchase tickets, visit their website at pecpaf.org or by email at pecpaf@pecpaf.org.