‘Deconstructing the Beatles’ with fingerstyle guitarist Rick Cyge

Fingerstyle guitar master Rick Cyge shares your favorites from The Beatles at Mary D. Fisher Theatre Monday, August 20. Recently voted “Sedona’s Best Musician for 2018” in Kudos Reader’s Choice Awards, Cyge will perform all the subtle harmonies and intricate counterpoint of the brilliant music of The Beatles instrumentally on solo acoustic guitar.



The evening promises an uplifting and nostalgic journey into shared musical memories of the past The concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Patrick Schweiss, the Sedona International Film Festival’s executive director said, “Cyge’s concert, ‘Rick Picks The Beatles’ fits in nicely with Sedona’s summer fare as Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the “Deconstructing the Beatles” documentary film series, joining hundreds of theaters around the country for a special four-part event that continues with the final in the series in September at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.”

Respected and admired by peers and fans for his playing finesse and prowess, Cyge is also known as a composer and arranger for his subtle and intricate approach to coaxing what often sounds like more than one guitar out of his instrument.

Cyge said, “For this special concert, I invite you to experience the ‘Fab Four’ performed on one guitar.”

With a Beatles repertoire of more than 60 of their songs, Cyge said, “The hardest part of putting this concert set together is deciding which gems to include. Re-experience The Beatles’ vast and varied music from the early hit, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, to their later gems including ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’.”



Cyge’s love affair with the acoustic guitar began about 50 years ago when, barely old enough to handle a guitar, he first heard the likes of Peter, Paul & Mary and the Kingston Trio. That was enough to get his attention and fire his imagination.

“When I first heard The Beatles, I was only 13 and my world was forever changed. I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” said Cyge.

Cyge has established himself in Sedona as a popular and respected instrumental fingerstyle guitarist with a large variety of Baby Boomer classic songs uniquely arranged for solo guitar. Although his focus over the past 25 years has been instrumental music, both as a soloist and in his guitar/flute duo with his wife, Lynn Trombetta, as Meadowlark, his roots run deep in folk and acoustic music from his days in the vibrant Boston music scene of the 1980s.

Cyge has 12 CDs to his credit, many with his wife in the duo, ‘Meadowlark,’ and numerous projects as a sideman in the studio for various artists. In the last few years, Cyge has recorded and released two self-produced solo fingerstyle guitar CDs, “GUITARtistry” and “GUITARtistry 2” featuring his guitar artistry through his arrangements of what he refers to as “Baby Boomer Classics” with a few original compositions included.

Cyge’s latest recording project is an entire CD of his own arrangements of 35 songs of The Beatles. “I’ve been very excited about this project as I devoted my undivided attention to polishing and refining my versions of many of my favorite Beatles songs. I feel like a kid in a candy store; so much extraordinary music to choose from.”



This concert will be a glimpse into that adventure. His CDs will be available at the event. Visit www.rickcyge.com for additional information.

“Rick Picks The Beatles” will be performed at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Monday, August 20, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.



