The Sedona International Film Festival presents the season of Oscar Wilde productions from London’s Vaudeville Theatre. The series continues with “An Ideal Husband” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A new production of the Rolls-Royce of English comedies, Oscar Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband” is coming to the big screen. Directed by Jonathan Church, this entertaining and still topical play brings an act of political sin into the heart of the English home.

As an ambitious government minister, Sir Robert Chiltern’s smooth ascent to the top seems assured until Mrs. Cheveley appears in London with damning proof of his previous financial chicanery.

The talented ensemble cast includes real-life father and son Edward and Freddie Fox, Olivier Award-nominated Frances Barber, Olivier Award-winner Nathaniel Parker, Sally Bretton and Susan Hampshire.

“Incredibly funny!” — Telegraph

“Absolutely superb!” — Times

“Enchantingly comic.” — The Independent

“Brilliant! A stylish revival.” — Guardian

“A masterpiece of cheeky charm.” — WhatsOnStage

Oscar Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.