Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers present ‘From the Heart’

The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers, choir-in-residence at the Church of the Red Rocks and the only semi-professional choir in Northern Arizona, will share a choral concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona.

Admission is free.

The concert, entitled From the Heart, will feature choral settings featuring basic human emotions: joy, sadness, anger, fear, and love.

Of special significance will be the choral work “Please Stay” by Jake Runestad, an anthem of hope and an attempt to destigmatize mental illness and challenge all of us to support those who are battling depression and thoughts of suicide

This free performance of ‘From the Heart’ is presented by the Church of the Red Rocks as a gift to the people of Sedona and the Verde Valley. The public is also invited to attend open rehearsals on August 15-16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the church.



The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers was created in 2010 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona, Arizona and the 25th anniversary of Reverend Dr. George A. Ault.



Now starting its ninth year, the ensemble gives undergraduate and graduate voice and choral students from around the Southwest an opportunity to experience singing in a semi‐professional choir. The choir has performed throughout the state, most notably serving as a back-up choir for multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban.



In 2016, the ensemble was featured prominently in celebrations throughout Northern Arizona to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the National Parks Service

As the choir-in-residence at the Church of the Red Rocks, “The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers and the Church of the Red Rocks have entered into a partnership with the express purpose of promoting the art of music, with the knowledge that doing so will enrich the lives of young people and adults alike and foster an atmosphere of intellectual and artistic curiosity among both patrons and members” according to Dr. Ryan Holder.

For more information, please call the Church of the Red Rocks at 928-282-7963.