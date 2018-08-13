The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and critically-acclaimed new film “Far From the Tree” Aug. 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Discover the courage of compassion through the eyes of parents journeying towards acceptance of their one-of-a-kind kids.

Based on The New York Times bestseller by Andrew Solomon, “Far From the Tree” is an intimate, profoundly human look at families raising children society deems “abnormal”: a mother and son determined to show the world that his Down syndrome does not define him; a couple learning to communicate with their bright but nonverbal autistic son; a young woman dealing with what it means to be the only little person in her family; and parents whose deep love for their son persists even after he has committed an unspeakable crime.

Each of the film’s central families tells a unique story, but Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin deftly uncovers parallels that touch on issues of community, understanding and self-acceptance. Deeply compassionate, “Far From the Tree” illustrates how families that face extraordinary challenges meet them in the most ordinary ways: with love, empathy, and a desire to understand one another.



Tracing their joys, challenges, tragedies, and triumphs, “Far From the Tree” invites viewers to rethink what it means to be a “normal family.”

This life-affirming documentary encourages us to cherish loved ones for all they are, not who they might have been.

“Far From the Tree” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 18-23. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 22 and 23.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.