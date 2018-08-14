Mingus board approves $91K contract for school resource officer

COTTONWOOD – With Mingus Union School Board member and Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell abstaining, the board voted 4-to-0 to approve a one-year Intergovernmental Agreement for the Cottonwood Police Department to provide Clint Combs as School Resource Officer.

Combs’ duties include establishing liaison with school administrators, staff, students and parents; informing students of their rights and responsibilities as lawful citizens through presentation of law-related education in the classroom; acting as a resource in the investigation of school-related criminal activities; and providing a visible deterrence to crime while presenting a positive impression of a law enforcement officer.

Combs’ $91,026 salary would be paid by the district, as Mingus Union will pay Cottonwood Police $7,585.51 each month.

The Mingus board also approved a three-year Intergovernmental Agreement for Northern Arizona Healthcare to provide the district with a Certified Athletic Trainer.

The athletic trainer, Jazmine Roland, is in her second year at Mingus Union. According to District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, Roland would work approximately 1664 hours per school year.

The district will pay Northern Arizona Healthcare $14,000 per year “and provide all medical supplies used in the provision of the services,” Hargrove said.

Before the agreement, the athletic trainer was a Mingus Union employee, Hargrove said.