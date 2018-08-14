Obituary: Harold James Claybaugh 1941-2018

Harold James “Jim” Claybaugh passed peacefully Aug. 1, 2018, at his place of residence in Flagstaff, Arizona.







He is survived by his children, Mary Teresa Caughey, Edward Claybaugh (Sue) and David Claybaugh; his mother, Freida Claybaugh Killingsworth; his sister, Janet Claybaugh Funderburg (Les); his grandchildren, Jeremiah Caughey (Jackie) and Sarah Caughey; and great-grandsons, Jackson and Jude Caughey.



Jim is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Connie Stine Claybaugh.





Jim was born in 1941 in Terre Haute, Indiana, grew up in the Whittier, California area, and later moved to Flagstaff and Cornville, Arizona. He also served in the U.S Air Force. He was employed for many years in the insurance industry until his retirement.





He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed doing things with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.





Services are pending.





Information provided by survivors.