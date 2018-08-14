Rotary clubs come together to support Verde Valley Sanctuary

SEDONA – All four Rotary Clubs in the Verde Valley are providing support to victims of domestic abuse.



A check presentation was held at the Verde Valley Sanctuary’s Outreach Center located at 601 West Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood on Thursday, August 9.



Holli Ploog, President of the Rotary Club of Sedona presented a check for $4,000 to support the construction of a Healing Garden at the Verde Valley Sanctuary’s Shelter. $2,000 was raised by her club and they received a matching grant from Rotary District 5495.



Tania Simms, membership chair of the Rotary Club of the Verde Valley presented a check for $1,000 also in support of the Healing Garden Project and Rob Schaefer, president of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village presented a check for $2,100, which was raised at the recent Waters Concert at Tequa Plaza.



Earlier in the week, Donna Hawk, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks delivered a car load of diapers and toiletries that were collected by members of the club for residents in the shelter.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The five main services provided are: a 24 hour helpline (928) 634-2511, a 28 bed safe shelter, outreach services, legal advocacy and education and prevention.

All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through state and federal grants and charitable donations.



In 2017, the Verde Valley Sanctuary provided 6528 nights of safe shelter to victims of domestic abuse and their children.



The Healing Garden Project will break ground this fall and will add much needed outdoor living space at the shelter. Plans include moving the existing commercial size play structure and adding a shade sail so it can be utilized in the summer heat.

A toddler play area will be added with a sand box, age appropriate swing set and splash pad and a comfortable seating area will be constructed in the middle of it all. The entire garden will be outfitted with low maintenance landscaping for a calming relaxing feeling.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from Rotary” stated Matthew Kelley, Ph.D., Executive Director. “This space will provide a calming area for our clients to talk amongst themselves while the children play.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org