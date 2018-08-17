Update: Drivers transported to hospital after Cornville Road collision (with video)

CORNVILLE -- Two drivers were transported to the hospital yesterday evening after one of them attempted a U-turn and collided with another vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a collision involving two vehicles on Cornville Road at Amante Drive, Cornville, according to YCSO.
The driver of a blue Ford Explorer attempted the U-turn in front of another vehicle and a collision occurred causing the Ford to roll on its side, according to YCSO.
According to YCSO, both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-- Information provided by Yavapai County Sherriff's Office
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.