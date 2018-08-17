Update: Drivers transported to hospital after Cornville Road collision (with video)

CORNVILLE -- Two drivers were transported to the hospital yesterday evening after one of them attempted a U-turn and collided with another vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a collision involving two vehicles on Cornville Road at Amante Drive, Cornville, according to YCSO.

The driver of a blue Ford Explorer attempted the U-turn in front of another vehicle and a collision occurred causing the Ford to roll on its side, according to YCSO.

According to YCSO, both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

-- Information provided by Yavapai County Sherriff's Office