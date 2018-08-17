Update: Road closure, power outage caused by vehicle collision

COTTONWOOD -- Two people were transported to the hospital Thursday after a vehicle collision along State Route 89A and 260 that subsequently caused a power outage, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said.

"Yesterday at about 3 p.m. a Dodge Durango slowed to turn right into Denny’s. The Chevy Tahoe behind them couldn’t stop in time and collided with the Durango," she said. "The Durango slammed into the power pole severing it from the ground which caused the electric lines to come down across State Route 89A."

Two people from the Tahoe were transported to the hospital.

"That driver received a citation for no proof of insurance and failure to control speed of vehicle to avoid a collision," Kuhlt said.

SR 89A was closed from SR 260 to Zalesky for approximately 2 hours. It was finally opened to one lane in each direction. Later in the evening, it had to be closed briefly again so APS could string the wires after replacing the pole.

Traffic was also backed up due to another accident on Cornville Road.