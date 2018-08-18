Eatery at Main Stage slated for Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Monday

COTTONWOOD – Main Stage patrons may be seeing more food options in the space behind the popular bar and venue.

According to Cottonwood Planning and Zoning staff documents, the applicant, Bee Stop Eatery is vying to occupy the space. The applicant is requesting an extension to a previously approved Conditional Use Permit, staff documents state. P&Z will hear the request Monday.

Whipped Coffee and Pastry opened up in that space in 2015 but ceased operation six months ago.

If the permit is approved, city staff request the following stipulations: .

Any new lighting must meet Dark Sky requirements and ordinance requirements.

All signage shall be submitted and approved by a separate permit.

Any modification to the property structures will need building permits and approval.

A Certificate of Zoning Compliance

Discussion of a request for a Starbucks at the intersection of State Route 89A and 260 has been rescheduled for a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 10.

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce abandoned the location when they moved a year ago.

In September 2017, the Cottonwood City Council identified the 89A-260 intersection as “the No. 1 transportation priority in the Verde Valley.” Improving the intersection of SR 89A and SR 260 was a project that Cottonwood staff asked the City Council to consider recommending as a top priority.

The next Cottonwood Planning and Zoning regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Cottonwood City Council Chambers.

For agendas and minutes, visit https://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11 A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.