Letter: Issue with Mingus School Board minutes was typographical error

Editor:

I was saddened to see your editorial regarding the typographic error you made us aware of and we promptly corrected from the August 9th Governing Board Meeting.



The minutes made available to the public are only in draft form at this point in time.



Therefore they are subject to staff revision until they are finalized and approved by the Board.



Staff has revised the draft minutes over the past week as you are aware based on thoughts and comments provided to staff by those in attendance at the meeting and yourself.



It will ultimately be up to the Board at its next meeting to approve the final minutes.



Thus, the minutes are and continue to be subject to staff revision until that occurs.

Although we appreciated your review of our minutes and bringing the typographic error to our attention, we are still perplexed on the rational for it becoming a half page story.



Dr. Penny Hargrove

Superintendent

Mingus Union High School