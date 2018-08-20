Old Corral rounds up The Gozers for Cornville Community Dance

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. in what can be well described as the Cornville Community Dance.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music. This Saturday August 25th The Gozers feature the styles of the ‘70’s, 80’s and ‘90’s. Their song list is extensive featuring tunes by David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Badfinger, James Gang, Hendrix and Foreigner, as examples.

Band personnel, however, is what really makes this show happen. Among the finest, steadiest and reliably dynamic drummers anywhere is Clay Harper, who has shared stages with the likes of Cheap Trick, Asleep at the Wheel and Tommy Tu Tone. Former member of Iron Butterfly, Jim Jordan holds down the band’s signature keyboard influence.

The bottom end is provided with subtle authority by Jeff Scrima, who is notably among the best rock vocalists in the region. By far the most in-demand lead guitarist around, Dale Caddell brings perfection in his stylings for The Gozers shows. In all, The Gozers do rock steady and consistently fill the dance floor.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.