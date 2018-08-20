The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Stage on Screen series from London’s most prestigious theater companies. The series kicks off with “Oklahoma!” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Stage on Screen is a compilation of past performances filmed on the stages of the National Theatre of London, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Broadway and London’s West End and features some of the world’s biggest stars.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ground-breaking musical “Oklahoma!” is an Emmy-winning production in which Hugh Jackman made his name, from London’s National Theatre, filmed in 35mm and digitally remastered.

Directed by Trevor Nunn — director of “Cats”, “Starlight Express” and “Les Misérables” — this show featured new choreography by Susan Stroman. This production of “Oklahoma!” broke box office records in London and was recognized by the Hammerstein estate as the definitive version of this immensely popular musical.

The story of ‘Oklahoma!’

There’s a box social coming up, and Curly asks Laurey she’ll be his date. Trouble is, Laurey thinks he’s waited too long, and in a fit of pique accepts an offer from the boorish Jud instead.

Meanwhile, Laurey’s friend Ado Annie is also torn between two men: a cowboy named Will and a foreign peddler, Ali Hakim. Both women struggle to know their own hearts before it’s too late.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.