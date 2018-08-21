Letters: Keeping it clean on Arizona State Route 260

Editor:
I wish to extend my gratitude to the 12 volunteers who assisted on the Highway 260 cleanup on Saturday, August 18. These volunteers were: Jordan Ross, Kate Dusek, Gene Carrigan, Jay Thorkelson, David Nelson, Collene Maktineks, Chris Kinderman, Ralph Barksdale, Chuck Maiser, Cory Houghton, Allen Osthoff and Alex Gozden.
In addition there were gift cards from Coldwell Bankers Mabery and Randall’s Restaurant. Many thanks to all the volunteers. The highway certainly looks a lot better.
Mal Otterson
Coordinator
Verde Village
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.