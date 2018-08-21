Letters: Keeping it clean on Arizona State Route 260

Editor:

I wish to extend my gratitude to the 12 volunteers who assisted on the Highway 260 cleanup on Saturday, August 18. These volunteers were: Jordan Ross, Kate Dusek, Gene Carrigan, Jay Thorkelson, David Nelson, Collene Maktineks, Chris Kinderman, Ralph Barksdale, Chuck Maiser, Cory Houghton, Allen Osthoff and Alex Gozden.



In addition there were gift cards from Coldwell Bankers Mabery and Randall’s Restaurant. Many thanks to all the volunteers. The highway certainly looks a lot better.

Mal Otterson

Coordinator

Verde Village