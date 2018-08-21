Obituary: Patty Lou Lowery-Scott 1940-2018

Patty Lou Lowery-Scott went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Patty was born Aug. 1, 1940, to Glenn and Merle Lowery in Gillette, Wyoming.





Patty was a graduate of Campbell County High School and spent many years in Jackson and Gillette, Wyoming. In Jackson, Patty and Jim owned and operated Scott’s Horse Palace.

In 1985 Patty and her husband Jim relocated to Cottonwood, Arizona, where they lived until her death. Patty sold Avon for over 30 years and was also the owner of “Patty’s Perfect Tan.”

She and Jim owned and operated Scott’s Auctions for over 20 years.

She was also a member of The Verde Community Church.



Patty’s courage, strength and faith was a true inspiration to all that knew her. Patty was a giver, she was always thinking of someone else’s needs above her own. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Patty is survived by her soulmate and loving husband of 58 years, Jim Scott; five children, Kandy Chappel (Eddie), Russell Scott (Heather), Sandy Scott, Wesley Scott (Crystal) and Chad Scott (Rynnie); 12 grandchildren, Brittney Kaufmann (Scott), Joey Chappel (Nina), Seth Scott (Stefany), Bryant Chappel (Laken), Colter Fortune, Shaelyn Scott, Zane Scott, Carter Scott, Kaylie Jensen, Linsey Jensen, Summer Scott and Colbi Scott; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Chappel, Evelyn Kaufmann, Penny Chappel, Emily Scott and Walter Kaufmann; her brother, Allan Lowery; and sister, Glenneda Evans.





Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Jerry, both parents and her nephews, Clay Scott and Sam Study.





































































Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 11 a.m., at the Verde Baptist Church in Cottonwood, Arizona.























Information provided by survivors.