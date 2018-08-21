Victims advocate for defendant in domestic violence case

CAMP VERDE -- A man who pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault against his wife and disorderly conduct received 60 days of jail time and three years probation Monday.

Da’Shaun Marc Hall appeared out of custody at the Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

According to court documents, Hall choked and caused physical injury to his wife, Tawnya Hall, during a domestic dispute May 1.

Tawnya was present in the courtroom during the hearing. She did not speak but Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff read a letter she had written outlining efforts she and her husband have been making to stay sober and get their son back from Child Protective Services.

The letter stated that the two are currently in couples’ counseling.

Hall’s attorney, Renee Mendelsohn, agreed that Hall and his wife were heading in the right direction and that once drugs are removed from the equation, both are different.

“I’m surprised at the level of commitment he has shown to make this work,” she said.

Hall, who is a veteran, said he is taking his situation “a lot more seriously” and is currently in anger management classes.

“Bipolar and PTSD should not dictate my life. I’m trying to be a better man,” he said. “I take full responsibility and I’m willing to do what I need to do.”

Judge Bluff was initially hesitant on allowing Hall to have contact with his wife.

“I’m afraid you are going to hurt someone and that someone is your wife,” he said.

Bluff paused before sentencing Hall.

“I appreciate that you respect that there is a price you have to pay,” he said. “My intention was to sentence you to prison. Hopefully, jail time will serve part of my objective.”