Western Light: Denali

On a recent trip to Alaska, my family and I were treated to a rare sight of Denali, The Great One, free of its pervasive cloud cover. Our guide said that only 9% of the people who come to see the mountain actually do. One more bucket list item crossed off.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.