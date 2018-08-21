What's Happening: Pickleball Learn and Play @ Centerville Park-Clarkdale

Pickleball Learn and Play @ Centerville Park-Clarkdale

Pickleball is a wildly popular sport for all ages and it is now available in Clarkdale! The game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played with a paddle and whiffle ball in singles or in teams of two. If you have never played, this is your opportunity.

The Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department has 3 new courts on the Centerville Park Basketball court area and is proud to announce their new Pickleball Learn and Play @ Centerville Park program starting Saturday, August 25 from 7:00 am- 8:00 am. The program is FREE and offers an opportunity to not only learn how to play Pickleball but to practice and play with others. In addition, attendees will learn how to access the equipment and set up nets for independent play.

This program provides fun for the whole family and will run on the last Saturday of each month beginning at 7 am (summer hours), 8 am (October 26 through winter months). Training will be offered by volunteer Pickleball Ambassador, Kevin Keller, at Centerville Park, 599 Avenida Centerville in Clarkdale. In addition to the Pickleball/Basketball courts, Centerville Park offers a children’s playground, swings, restrooms, covered picnic areas and beautiful views.

For more information about Clarkdale’s Pickleball Learn and Play @ Centerville Park program please contact Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

Community shredding service offered in Beaver Creek

There will be a shredding truck in the community of Beaver Creek on September 21st from 10am to 1pm (or until capacity is reached) at the parking lot between the Post Office and Church.

This service is being made possible by AARP Arizona in an effort to help residents protect themselves from ID theft and fraud.

Bring up to 4 boxes (medium sized boxes) to be shredded on-site for free! The shred company has a policy to accept the first four at no charge but additional boxes may be shredded for a fee of $10 cash per box.

The Beaver Creek Community Action Team brought this request to Supervisor Thurman on behalf of the community.

New park in Clarkdale needs a name

A new park in Clarkdale’s Crossroads @ Mingus development has been approved and is in the final design stages. This community park, located on the corner of Mescal Spur and Old Jerome Highway, will include the following amenities: a basketball and pickleball court, horseshoe pits, a playground and grass area, barbeques, ramadas with picnic tables, restroom, ample parking, and a fitness trail with five workout stations along its path. There will be something for everyone at this park.

The Town of Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Commission is requesting public involvement in naming the new park. Suggestions can be submitted through an online survey found at www.clarkdale.az.gov under “Projects, News & Special Events”. The deadline for submissions is September 1.

For more information contact the Community Services Department at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.



Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument

Experience your national parks after dark. On September 7th, 2018, The National Park Service and The Astronomers of Verde Valley would like to invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument to explore the skies.

The star party will begin at 6:30pm with a presentation by Sebra Choe. Ms. Choe is the town of Camp Verde Economic Development Specialist. She recently worked with local officials and dark sky advocates for the town of Camp Verde to be designated as an International Dark Sky Community. Ms. Choe will be speaking about that process and why dark skies matter. After the presentation, telescopes will be open for public viewing from 7-9:30 pm. Night time activities are FREE!

For a safe and fun evening, we advise that visitors wear close-toed shoes and bring flashlights with a red filter. Also, if you would like to sit with us a while and enjoy the night sky, camp chairs are recommended.

Time and date of this event is subject to change based on weather conditions.

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TuzigootNPS.

Volunteers needed for Monarch Butterfly Survey

On September 15th, the National Park Service will be conducting a monarch butterfly survey at Montezuma Well and we need your help! From 8:00 – 10:00am, rangers will lead volunteers through the process of catching, tagging and releasing migrating monarch butterflies as they head south to Mexico for the winter.

Because Mid-September is the tail end of our monsoon season, please be prepared for all types of weather. It’s also important to bring the following items:

Water Bottle

Hat

Sun Screen

Insect or Butterfly Net (If you don’t have one, we have a few extras)

Close-Toed Shoes

We also recommend that you wear pants because we will be going into some areas with scratchy bushes. We ask that you DO NOT wear insect repellent. The chemicals may be harmful to the butterflies.

To register as a volunteer, please visit nps.gov/moca and follow the monarch butterfly link. After registration, volunteers will receive an email with what to expect from the day’s event. Please register soon as we are limited to 20 volunteer participants. Registration will close when 20 volunteers have registered.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, AZ. For additional information, call 928-567-3322 x 0 or visit www.nps.gov/moca.

Dr. Alice Alibrio addresses resilience

Why is it that some people seem to manage adversity, trauma, tragedy and other sources of stress well while other individuals are overwhelmed by them and suffer physical, mental and emotional problems as they face these challenges?

According to the American Psychological Association, “Resilience is the process of adapting well and ‘bouncing back” from difficult experiences.

Research has shown that resilience is ordinary, not extraordinary. People commonly demonstrate resilience.

One example is the response of many Americans to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and individuals’ efforts to rebuild their lives. Being resilient does not mean that a person doesn’t experience difficulty or distress.

Emotional pain and sadness are common in people who have suffered major adversity or trauma in their lives. In fact, the road to resilience is likely to involve considerable emotional distress.

Resilience is not a trait that people either have or do not have. It involves behaviors, thoughts and actions that can be learned and developed in anyone.”

Resilience is the topic of Mental Health Monday on August 27, 10AM-11:30AM at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona.

The program is free, open to the public and is a partnership with Osher Lifelong Leaning Institute.

The featured speaker is Dr. Alice Alibrio, MSW and Arizona Licensed Naturopathic Medical Doctor. Dr. Alibrio has extensive experience as a Social Worker, Child Care Worker, Family Support Specialist with Catholic Charities Community Services in Cottonwood, AZ, and Clinical Therapist at Spectrum Healthcare Group for 11 years. She currently has a private practice in Cottonwood, AZ.

Dr. Alibrio will discuss what resilience is, factors influencing resilience, and ways to build resilience into our lives.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated to building support and eliminating the stigma for individuals and families challenged by mental health issues through education, outreach, advocacy, community conversations and support services.For more information, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Become an Artist of Made In Clarkdale

Calling all artists that live, work, or attend school in Clarkdale.

Exhibit and sell your art in this year’s Made In Clarkdale Artists Showcase being held from December 6 -9, 2018 at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic downtown Clarkdale.

Artist jurying for this year has begun. All art media will be considered. Art must be original, conceived and created by the artist – no kits will be accepted.

To be juried into Made in Clarkdale send 6 images along with an artist bio, statement or resume with contact information to Bear Schutz at bearschutz@gmail.com.

Or call and make an appointment (928)451-4495.

For more information check out www.madeinclarkdale.org.http://annual-art-showcase and like us on Facebook/MadeinClarkdale.

All you ever wanted to know about hospice

Join Wendy Knight, RN, Patient Care Representative from Northern Arizona Hospice in the Terracotta Room at 5:30 pm on Tuesday August 21st for a free presentation about hospice services. She will discuss: WHO is eligible? WHAT is hospice and What services it can provide?

WHERE are the services provided?

WHEN should a person and their doctor discuss the possibility and need for hospice?

WHY consider hospice and why is it better for the person and their family? Finally, she will discuss HOW a person and their doctor would get a patient referred to hospice services and HOW a patient Qualifies for Hospice.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde, AZ. For more information about this or any other program in the library, contact us at (928) 554-8391.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah, August 25

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will offer a presentation on: the Equality of Men and Women.

Baha’i’s believe the equality of the sexes is a spiritual and moral standard essential for the unification of the planet and the unfoldment of world order. Without the qualities, talents, and skills of both women and men, true economic and social development of the planet is impossible.

The presentation on the Equality of Men and Women will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30pm and is free to the public.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 274-6289.

Preparing for the Fort Verde Days Quilt Show

The Fort Verde days Quilt Show will be coming to Camp Verde, Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, as part of the Fort Verde Days celebration. The show will be at the old downtown gym at Main Street and Hollamon.

Besides displaying the work of local quilters, the show will also have 3 quilt raffles. Two flower basket quilts by Liz Mulbarger will be raffled to benefit the Bread of Life Missions. Liz passed away on September 11, 2016 from pancreatic cancer. She had worked as an employee at Quilter’s Store Sedona, and was a very talented, positive and generous person. A third quilt will be raffled to benefit the Camp Verde Library.

There is still time to enter your quilt(s) in the show. Anyone who has a quilt or quilts that they have made or that have been passed down through family is invited to enter this biannual event. This is a great opportunity to showcase the work of quilters in the Verde Valley and Sedona area.

Those with questions or wanting an entry form are asked to call Peg Miller at 928-567-5322, or Betty Rudd at 928-567-3860. General guidelines and return information can be found on the form. Entry forms must be filled out and returned by September 7.

Northern Arizona Music Festival ‘Roots, Roll, and Ride’ benefit Oct. 13

Steps to Recovery Homes is holding its third annual Northern Arizona Music Festival “Roots, Roll, and Ride” Benefit at The Collective Sedona Saturday, Oct. 13.

The event will start with a motorcycle run in the morning and follow with five to six bands playing. There will be exhibit booths and food available throughout the day.





Steps to Recovery Homes is looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor this event and get involved. The money raised will go to help with food, advertising, securing the facility and entertainment.



Sponsorship levels are Bronze $250, Silver $500, Gold $1,000, Platinum $1,500 and a Diamond Level at $2500. Sponsoring this event will give your business the opportunity to be part of the solution for an issue that affects our community at a deep level, according to the Board of Directors Fundraising Committee, Steps to Recovery Homes.

Formore information, call (928) 649-0077, or visit stepstorecoveryhomes.org/roots-roll-and-ride/

Clean-up day at Clear Creek Cemetery October 27

The annual clean-up day at Clear Creek Cemetery will be Saturday October 27th. Starting at 9 am. Bring rakes, shovels, pruners, etc. We will be trimming mesquite and other trees, picking up trash and just general clean up. Bring your friends and family and make a day of it. We will furnish cold water and band aids.

Learn Excel with computer club

Mark these dates on your calendar: August 28 at 5 pm. A Workshop, “excel at Excel at your own pace.” Start with the easy commands and shortcuts. Progress to formatting and conditional formatting. Come early and get a good seat. Presented by Robert O’Donnell of Verde Valley Computer Club. Bring a friend and learn together. Similar programs are LibreOffice, OpenOffice and Google Sheets. No Charge but free will donations accepted to defray costs. Verde Valley Computer Club, Clemenceau Building, Willard Street at Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Dave 639-0106

August 30: Internship Conference

On Thursday, August 30 from 1-5 p.m., design the ideal internship with employers, intern candidates, and program specialists at the Camp Verde Community Library. Cost is $35 for businesses, $25 for nonprofits, and $10 for intern candidates. See Facebook.com/VisitCampVerde events to register. This event is sponsored by Town of Camp Verde, Yavapai College, Goodwill Industries, Arizona@Work, and Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. Contact 928.554.0008 or sebra.choe@campverde.az.gov.

Positive Self-Talk: The Language of Champions

Join us in the Copper Room at Camp Verde Community Library from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesday, Aug. 28 for a free 3-week workshop on Positive Self-Talk. The workshop meets the next two Tuesdays at the same time and location, ending on Sept. 11.

This workshop can help you master the inner game of success. Aromatherapy and essential oils can help you leverage your intention to realize your dreams.

Pre-registration appreciated. Call Carson Ralston, Library Specialist-Adult Programs, CVCL, 928-554-8391 or call/text Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535.

Free Health Screenings- Know your Numbers … Choose your Lifestyle

Camp Verde Community Library offers FREE Health Screenings Friday, September 7th, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers.

During the 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening you will not only get your “Numbers” but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

No appointment necessary.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, AZ. For more information call NAH at 928-853-0879 or contact the Library at 928-554-8391.

Legion Post 135 launches clothing drive for StandDown 2018

Hot and sticky – well, think cool and about the annual winter clothing drive sponsored by the Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary. The drive recently kicked off and runs through Sept 21. The majority of the clothing will be distributed at the 2018 Yavapai County StandDown, held for the third year in Prescott on Sept. 28 and 29. Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, a program of the Arizona Housing Coalition, is proud to support the coordination of the annual 2018 Yavapai County StandDown, in partnership with many dedicated community-based organizations.

Drop-off locations for the drive in Cottonwood are Super Clean Laundry (Maytag) located at 790 S. Main St. and Georgie’s at 517 N 12th St.; and in Cornville, the Old Corral Bar located at 11375 Cornville Road. Collection boxes in each business will be clearly marked.

Legion Post 135 Cmdr., Keith Tucker, stated that “although the majority of the clothing will be dispersed to the vets in Prescott, some selected coats and other warm garments will be held back for local distribution.” He went on to explain that in the past four years, the post has supported the Clarkdale Elks by participating in their (Elks) Distressed Veterans Christmas lunch by suppling winter garments given to our local veterans.



As further explanation, he went on to say, “In the past, we donated clothing from the drive to the Prescott VA Hospital, but several years ago, they changed their policy and now will only accept new clothing.”

For more information concerning the drive, please call Project Chairman, Jeri Strande at 928-649-3374.

Cottonwood Toastmasters

The public is invited to attend Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meetings:

When: Every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. (except holidays)

Where: Cottonwood Village Meeting Room, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood

What do we do?

A. Practice public speaking.

B. Learn to tell jokes for laughter.

C. Improvise a pitch on the spot.

D. Discover our storytelling ability.

E. Sacrifice chickens for good luck.

F. All of the above (except E)

For more information, contact Lou Rangel (928-300-4945) or Noah Blough (626-376-7637)

Nominations open for Making a Difference awards

Professional Women’s Group (PWG) nominations for Making a Difference awards are open until Aug. 31. Nomination form available at pwgaz.org. To register as a sponsor, please go to PWG’s website, pwgaz.org/making-a-difference/. The Making a Difference winner will be announced at the group’s Oct. 16 meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online registration is $15 at pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. Questions? Contact Alice Klies at alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Well, it’s not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! On Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 1pm to 9 pm. New this year is the addition of the Northern Arizona Blues Festival from 1-5 pm. And we will be having again “Dogtoberfest” - the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults - For more information visit Clarktoberfest website: http://www.clarktoberfestaz.com

We began this tradition in 2014 and we expect our 5th Annual to be another success. Clarktoberfest is brought to you by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and The Clarkdale Foundation.

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://www.clarktoberfestaz.com and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at clarkdalefoundation@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application.

Also share this invite to any other local businesses, non-profits, artists or arts & crafts people you know.

Interpretive dance classes in Jerome

Red Bench Gallery & Photo Studio is offering a Community Dance & Movement opportunity, inviting participants into deep exploration of movement as inquiry, discovery, prayer and play---an invitation to play in the field in co-creation with others. Gently guided. No experience required.

Starting on September 4th, 2018: The group meets every Tuesday from 6- 8 p.m. at Red Bench Gallery & Photo Studio, located in the Jerome Art Center; 885 Hampshire Avenue, Building A, Studio 306, Jerome, AZ. Admission is $10. No one is turned away.

Voter Registration Drive at the Library

The 2018 Arizona Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 28. The 2018 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 6. The League of Women Voters of the Greater Verde Valley will be at the Cottonwood Public Library on three separate occasions helping to register as many voters as possible. They will have a table set up inside the parking lot lobby.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices.

You can register to vote at the library Tuesday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook.

Preparing for Fort Verde Days Quilt Show

The Fort Verde Days Quilt Show will be coming to Camp Verde, Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, as part of the Fort Verde Days celebration. The show will be at the old downtown gym at Main Street and Hollamon.

Besides displaying the work of local quilters, the show will also have three quilt raffles.

Two flower basket quilts by Liz Mulbarger will be raffled to benefit the Bread of Life Missions. Liz passed away on September 11, 2016. She had worked as an employee at Quilter’s Store Sedona, and was a very talented, positive and generous person. A third quilt will be raffled to benefit the Camp Verde Library.

There is still time to enter your quilt(s) in the show. Anyone who has a quilt or quilts that they have made or that have been passed down through family is invited to enter this biannual event. This is a great opportunity to showcase the work of quilters in the Verde Valley and Sedona area.

Those with questions or wanting an entry form are asked to call Peg Miller at 928-567-5322, or Betty Rudd at 928-567-3860. General guidelines and return information can be found on the form. Entry forms must be filled out and returned by September 7.

Weekly Trauma Support Groups throughout Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk,” Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

“A Time To Talk” is open to all individuals who have experienced any form of violence and or trauma in their lifetime. The goal is to provide a safe, open space for survivors of violence and their families to talk about their common experience and enhance coping skills for dealing with trauma. The meeting has a non-judgmental and supportive environment that fosters self-empowerment and emotional healing.





Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Mondays, 10 am to 11:30 am, V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 pm, V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesdays, noon to 1:30 pm, Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Road.

Sedona: Thursdays, 6:30 pm to 8 pm, ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A

For more information call the Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center (928) 634-6255.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through charitable donations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org