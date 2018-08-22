Marshal’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying suspects in theft of Arizona Lottery tickets

The Camp Verde Marshal's Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the two suspects in the pictures, according to the CVMO Facebook page.
“Both subjects entered the Circle K in Camp Verde, at which time the male was captured on video stealing several packs of scratch-off Lottery tickets from behind the counter. Circle K employee's advised that the same two suspects are persons of interest in several other Circle K thefts that occurred throughout Yavapai County,” according to the CVMO post.
