AIA adds eSports starting this February

The AIA’s latest state championship will be contested by ninjas, minotaurs, mummies and cars.

This week the AIA announced that they will add an eSports state title starting in February. eSports joins chess, J.R.O.T.C, robotics, speech and debate, spirit line and theatre as the AIA’s other “activities.”

Arizona high schoolers will compete in Rocket League and League of Legends. Rocket League is a video game where cars play a soccer like game and League of Legends is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena where gamers’ champions do battle.

Rocket League is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, Linux and Switch. League of Legends is on Windows and Mac.

Arizona has about 25,000 eSports registered high school competitors, said AIA Executive Director David Hines.

The AIA’s eSports leagues will compete in the spring and fall high school sports seasons and the fee to compete is $50 per students.

The Rocket League teams will be three players per team and the high school League of Legends teams will have five players.

Schools can have as many players as they want. The AIA and Phoenix Sports out of Chicago will operate the leagues.