Consolidation election lawsuit in Yavapai County Superior Court this week

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District filed notice on its website Wednesday at 9 a.m. that a quorum of its school board members would attend Thursday’s Yavapai County Superior Court hearing concerning Mingus Union’s lawsuit to block the scheduled November consolidation election. While a quorum of Mingus School Board members also attended the hearing, the Mingus District did not file a similar notice on its website. School Board President Anita Glazar explained, “I talked to our lawyer and he said because we are the plaintiffs in the case, we didn’t have to.”

--Dan Engler and Kelcie Grega