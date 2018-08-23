NAU round up: NAU hoops closes out foreign trip; goes 3-0 in Bahamas series

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team defeated the University of Bahamas 92-82 on Sunday to wrap up its three-game foreign swing with a perfect 3-0 record.

Sophomore Jonathan (Bernie) Andre registered a double-double performance for the third straight game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Andre exhibited consistent play over the three games in the Bahamas as he averaged 16 points and 12.7 boards on the trip.

Freshman Cameron Shelton led the way for the ‘Jacks offensively with a team-high 21 points while shooting 7-for-12 overall from the field and adding five assists and five rebounds. Senior Isaiah Thomas had a solid performance off the bench as well with 17 points and six rebounds.

Junior Ted McCree also notched a double-digit scoring effort for NAU with 16 points and connected on 4-of-8 attempts from beyond the three-point arc. Junior Brooks DeBisschop led the Lumberjacks on the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds.

NAU outscored the University of the Bahamas in three of the four quarters of action including a 32-24 advantage in the opening 10 minutes. The only quarter the ‘Jacks fell short was the fourth when they were outperformed by a 27-21 margin.

The Lumberjacks led by as many as 20 points and trailed for just a total of 21 seconds in the contest. Once again NAU dominated in the paint as it outrebounded the University of the Bahamas 55-27 and pulled down 20 offensive boards which they converted into a 14-8 advantage in second change points. The ‘Jacks also held the edge in points in the lane at 46-36.

The one area where the ‘Jacks struggled was in the turnover column as they committed 23 miscues which the University of the Bahamas capitalized on with 26 points.

University of the Bahamas Justin Smith shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 7-of-12 from long distance to lead all players with 27 points.

Overall, NAU shot 46 percent (32-of-70) from the field in the win, while limiting the University of the Bahamas to a 42 percent (31-of-73) clip.

The Lumberjacks open the 2018-19 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 10 vs. Jacksonville University at the Rolle Activity Center.

– NAU

NAU football’s Case Cookus named to watch list for FCS national performer of the year

FLAGSTAFF – Northern Arizona junior quarterback Case Cookus is one of 36 players named to the 2018 FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List, which was announced on Monday.

The trophy, which honors the top player in NCAA FCS Football annually, is presented by the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) and will be announced on January 9, 2019.

Cookus is a previous winner of the award as he previously earned the honor following his record-breaking 2015 freshman campaign that saw him pass for a total of 3,117 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The junior signal caller enters the 2018 season with 72 career passing touchdowns, over halfway to the FCS record of 140 currently held by Grambling State’s Bruce Eugene (2001-05). He has totaled three games with over 400 yards passing in his career and 11 games with over 300 yards.

Cookus has also been named to the 2018 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List and was a 2017 first-team All-Big Sky selection after tossing for 3,413 yards and 22 touchdowns last season against just six interceptions.

The Lumberjacks open the 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 1 at UTEP before hosting Eastern Washington in the home opener on Sept. 8 at the Skydome.

– NAU