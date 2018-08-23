New-and-improved Thunder Valley Rally

COTTONWOOD -- Facilitators of the annual Thunder Valley Rally festival in Cottonwood are revving up for what TVR Committee member Terence Pratt said will be another successful year.

“We have facilitated sponsors, we have selected bands, we have advertising and volunteers,” he said. “City workers are all geared up for it.”

The festival will take place at Riverfront Park, Sept 12 to 15. Motorcycle parking will be available in



The title sponsor for TVR is Law Tigers Motorcycle Injury Lawyers based in Phoenix.

“City should be thankful for Law Tigers,” Pratt said. “And also the volunteers.”

The festival will host a myriad of entertainment, vendors, food and drink for motorcycle enthusiasts from all walks of life. Big names like names like Rickey Medlocke and Jonny Lang will also be providing weekend entertainment.

According to Pratt, the event keeps getting bigger.

“The event has outgrown Old Town and will now be at Riverfront Park,” he said.

According to a statistical analysis of Thunder Valley Rally conducted by the city, more than 10,000 guests attended the festival last year, a 21 percent increase from 2016. Last year also had in uptick in sales tax revenue, taking home an estimated $40,000.

The gap in cost recovery has gotten smaller each year with a 94 percent cost recovery in 2017, up from 70 percent in 2016, according to the report.

“We are very excited,” Pratt said. “It’s going to be a great event and a good economic driver.”

Visit http://thundervalleyrallyaz.com/ for more information.

Thunder Valley Rally Concert Setlist:

Friday, Sept 14

2:30 p.m. Breakdown - Tom Petty Tribute Band

4:30 p.m. South of Winslow - Eagles Tribute Band

6:30 p.m. 74th St. Band

Saturday, September 15

12:30 p.m. Keith Okie & Rebel Sol



2:30 p.m. Georgia Chrome

4:40 p.m. Mr. Skynrd Band - Lynyrd Skynrd Tribute Band

6:30 p.m. Mogollon

9:00 p.m. Blackfoot w/Rickey Medlocke

Passes

Weekend passes are $10 per person. Visit http://thundervalleyrallyaz.com/eventfee.html to buy your tickets online

Advance Ticket Pickup Locations (Bring Your Driver’s License / Receipt

· Grand Canyon HD (Bellemont)

· Grand Canyon HD (Mayer)

· D&K Services, Cycles & ATV

· Cottonwood Motorsports

· Indian of Peoria

· Indian of Chandler

· Indian of Tucson (Ticket Purchase Location Only)