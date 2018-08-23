Verde Valley Water Festival returns to Dead Horse Ranch State Park Oct. 4

The 12th annual Verde Valley Water Festival will take place at Dead Horse Ranch State Park on Oct. 4.

Arizona Project WET partners with local governments, school districts and water providers to create an interactive learning experience for area fourth grade students and teachers. Many of our presenters are high school students who attended the water festival when they were in the fourth grade.



The festival is provided at no cost to the schools thanks to local sponsorship.



Sponsoring the Water Festival is easy, beneficial and tax-deductible. If you would like to make a donation, please make checks payable to “Yavapai County Water Festival” and send them to the Board of Supervisors, 10 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Board of Supervisors’ office at (928) 639-8110.