Obituary: Richard C. Stansberry

Richard C. “RC” Stansberry graduated to heaven on Aug. 19, 2018, in San Diego, California, at 86 years of age.





Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lella; his brothers, Freddy and Jim; his sister, Billie Jane; and his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Betty). Survived by his sister, Lillian; three children, Cheryl Graf (Russ), Diane Knochel (Theodore) and Daniel (Lisa); as well as grandchildren, Russell, Eric and Joe. Loved by many nieces and nephews, and many friends and saints that he ministered to.



Funeral services were held Aug. 23 at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego.

Interment will be held on Monday, Aug. 27 at Valley View Cemetery, 1021 AZ Hwy 89A in Clarkdale, Arizona, with a graveside service at 10 a.m., open to the public.



Information provided by survivors.