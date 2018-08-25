Obituary: Ronald M. Walker 1940-2018

Ronald M. Walker, 78, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 18, 2018. He was born in Deposit, New York, on July 22, 1940.





Ron was married to Meredith Bragden Walker and had two daughters, Rhonda Moronez and Renee Walker, both residing in Florida.

He was retired from the United States Air Force and flew fighter jets during the Vietnam War. Lt. Col. Walker was also a “ham radio” operator whose call sign was KF4VVL.





