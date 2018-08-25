Step back in time with ‘Come Back Buddy’ at Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services presents ‘Come Back Buddy’ Saturday, Sept. 1, 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is free.

‘Come Back Buddy’ is a 4-piece rock-n-roll band inspired by the legendary “Buddy Holly and the Crickets”. The trio’s repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 50’s era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, and of course, Buddy Holly.

Mike Randall provides ‘Come Back Buddy’s’ lead vocals and guitar. Accompanied by Janine Randall on bass and Don Rinehart, Austin Case, or Tim Kimbro on drums. Dean Randall on Tenor Sax joins Come Back Buddy on stage at select performances.

The band has a strong foundation … and a strong following. The band’s purpose is to add a fun and musical atmosphere to any event. For some, ‘Come Back Buddy’ is an education in nostalgia, while for others it’s a walk down memory lane. So, if you’re looking to turn back the clock, or simply want to hear some great music and hits from the 50’s, this is the band for you! Visit: www.comebackbuddy.com for the latest news, performance schedule, and music samples.



Don’t forget the 50/50 raffle that benefits the Concerts in the Park. Food will be available, bring your own seating and remember that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

The Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department thanks State Farm agent Jennifer Griffenand Freeport-McMoranfor being the 2018 Concerts in the Park Community Partners.



For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.



As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.