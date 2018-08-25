Yavapai College presents free, live performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at Verde Campus

CLARKDALE – Laark Productions returns to the Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale, with their latest performance, Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Mabery Pavilion.

In case of inclement weather, the show will move to the Verde Valley Campus Community Room (Building M, Room 137).

There is no charge for admission.

This is Laark Productions’ fifth season producing Shakespeare in multiple locations and the third year they have performed live at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus. The troupe performed Twelfth Night last June at the Highlands Center for Natural History in Prescott, and sold out three performances there.



Artistic Director of Laark Productions, Karla Burkitt, says she thinks the play is best for those age 12 and over. There are “drunken hijinks, a bit of humor involving bodily functions, a bit of romance,” Burkitt says. “It’s all part of the text and we are playing it in the style and costumes of a Restoration Comedy.”

This gender-bending comedy tells the tale of twins separated during a shipwreck, and brought ashore in the land of Illyria. The intrepid Viola disguises herself as a boy and hires herself to the lovesick Duke Orsino, while her brother Sebastian is befriended by Antonio -- a sailor with a price on his head. As each twin attempts to make their way in this strange country, their paths cross and create comic mayhem.



For further information, please contact YC Film & Media Arts Director Helen Stephenson at 928-649-4284 or helen.stephenson@yc.edu.

Learn more about what Laark Productions has in upcoming shows at http://laarkproductions.com.